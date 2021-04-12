Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $250,000 Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of NextDecade worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 492,311 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXT opened at $2.52 on Monday. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

A number of research firms have commented on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

