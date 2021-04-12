Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $12,213,000.

ROOT opened at $11.86 on Monday. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $29.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

