Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 35,248 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the third quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 79,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, CEO Lishan Aklog bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.