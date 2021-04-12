Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) versus Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Head-To-Head Review

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.5% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Bank of Hawaii’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $46.91 billion 0.98 $6.87 billion $0.71 6.63 Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 4.75 $225.91 million $5.56 16.32

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 10.91% 13.88% 1.10% Bank of Hawaii 22.62% 12.73% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Itaú Unibanco and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bank of Hawaii 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.78%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Itaú Unibanco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance covering death and personal accidents; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 68 branch locations and 387 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

