Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

SC stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $29.14.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 63.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

