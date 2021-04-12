Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

