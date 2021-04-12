Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.