Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD opened at $106.61 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $113.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

