Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 10,325 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

Shares of USB opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

