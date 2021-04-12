Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000.

NYSE:IPOE opened at $17.77 on Monday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

