Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys New Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $11,182,471.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,897,962 shares of company stock valued at $69,101,192.

GDRX stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.