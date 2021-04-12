Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 1,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGNC opened at $17.06 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

