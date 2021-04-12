BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $28.57 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

