Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $91,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI opened at $95.36 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.