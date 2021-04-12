B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 6,789 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 306,837 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,753 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 216,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

NYSE WRB opened at $79.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.