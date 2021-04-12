B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $72.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

