B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $349,000 in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Zai Lab stock opened at $132.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,583,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

