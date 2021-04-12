B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $284,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 35.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 578.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised Paycom Software from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $468.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.22.

NYSE PAYC opened at $381.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.06 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

