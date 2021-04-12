B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 7,628 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

