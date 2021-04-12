B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 6,409 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.