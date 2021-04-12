Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
AZUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.
AZUL stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.62.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.