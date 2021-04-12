Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

AZUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

AZUL stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $9,215,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

