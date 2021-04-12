Axe Price Hits $0.14 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $734,653.73 and approximately $94,281.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.58 or 0.00773111 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.