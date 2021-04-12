Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVVIY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AVVIY traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,809. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Aviva has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

