Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Avient worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avient by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $48.93 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

