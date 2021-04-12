AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $52,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,438.50 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $906.38 and a 1-year high of $1,446.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,293.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,203.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

