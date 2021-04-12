Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,963 shares of company stock worth $8,703,891. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

