Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,131,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

