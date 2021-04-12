Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

