ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,597.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,014.64. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

