Aryacoin Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $135,325.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

