ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $821.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.43.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.