Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Argan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Argan by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGX opened at $53.56 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $840.36 million, a PE ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

