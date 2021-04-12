Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of ACA opened at $63.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

