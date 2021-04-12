Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
Shares of ACA opened at $63.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.
