Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,453 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 127.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.0% in the first quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 292.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after acquiring an additional 201,922 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $651,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 548,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,702. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.