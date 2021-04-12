Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Sells $14,725,760.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

