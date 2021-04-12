Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $142.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $142.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,618,234. Apple has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.