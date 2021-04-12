Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $142.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $142.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,618,234. Apple has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.