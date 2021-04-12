APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $27.24 million and approximately $260,568.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

