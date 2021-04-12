Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Down 12.3%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares dropped 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 749,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,463,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.
APHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.67.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
