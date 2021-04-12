Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Aphria has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aphria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Aphria by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

