Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,150 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,709 ($22.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 727.40 ($9.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,742.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,401.18.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

