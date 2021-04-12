Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 144.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

ANIX stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,600. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

