AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post sales of $72.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $58.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $286.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ANGO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,882. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $890.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

