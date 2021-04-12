Analyzing PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 205.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Annaly Capital Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PotlatchDeltic and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 10 0 2.83

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus price target of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.28%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 8.62% 9.37% 4.92% Annaly Capital Management -20.12% 13.27% 1.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Annaly Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 4.63 $55.66 million $0.80 71.40 Annaly Capital Management $3.79 billion 3.22 -$2.16 billion $1.00 8.71

PotlatchDeltic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Annaly Capital Management on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

