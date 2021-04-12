Analyzing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) & Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Electric Power and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.74 $1.92 billion $4.24 20.26 Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 6.05 $530.88 million $0.63 26.08

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Electric Power and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 2 10 0 2.69 Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 3 4 0 2.38

American Electric Power presently has a consensus price target of $92.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $16.56, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Volatility and Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66% Algonquin Power & Utilities 27.73% 7.87% 3.10%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

