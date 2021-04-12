Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) PT at $124.40

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.17.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.12. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $159.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

