Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Target Price at $128.43

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.43.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF remained flat at $$95.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $97.72.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

