Analysts Set PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target at $9.00

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $290.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

