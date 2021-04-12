Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price at $925.36

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $925.36.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $880.78. 809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,603. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $558.61 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $830.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.66 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $360,058,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CoStar Group by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 290,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.