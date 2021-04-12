Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price at $15.15

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.91. 27,041,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,100,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

