Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.94 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $6.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $19.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

